Shop with a Hero returns to Oxford

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

With new ways to reduce the risk of catching COVID available, Meijer’s Shop with a Hero event returned to stores with a new format.

Shop with a Hero is an annual event where the Midwest big-box retailer teams up with local police and fire departments for a community-building exercise. In-need kids shop with the public safety officials and get food, clothing, toys and other goods for themselves and their families.

Typically taking place on a single day, this year’s Shop with a Hero at the Oxford Township Meijer will have each department’s shopping take place on separate days. The Oxford Village Police will shop on Dec. 7, the Oxford Fire Department will shop on the 13th and the Oxford Township Substation of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is working with their families to find a day that works.

The multi-day arrangement is a step up from the 2020 Shop with a Hero, which saw the Oxford Village Police give out Meijer gift cards to 36 kids rather than shopping in-person. Though not the same as the traditional single-spree, the multiple days should keep the risk of catching COVID down at a time when cases are on the rise.

“There’s always a chance that even though we say we’re going to do this and shop with the kids at Meijer, if the numbers keep going up I’m kind of a little weary as to there’s a chance [shopping in person] could get canceled,” Micheal Solwold, chief of the Oxford Village Police, said. “If for some reason we can’t [go shopping] we will still provide the gift cards and the families can utilize them when they need to. They’ll still be getting what they need.”

The precautionary nature also extends to before the shopping starts. While the Oxford Police typically have a gathering and a dinner prior to shopping, Solwold says the families will meet up at the department with only light pre-spree refreshments before heading over to Meijer.

But regardless of how the night plays out, Solwold is happy being able to help local families and around 30 kids this year.

“It’s a tough time of the year,” Solwold said. “It seems like the past couple of years have been tough all around … so there’s a lot of need out there and a lot of folks who are stretched thin. Everyone is doing the best that they can and we’ll take what we can get, we’ll do the best that we can and we’ll stretch out whatever we can and make it happen … I love seeing joy in people’s faces when they are happy and get things. I would rather give than get, so that’s what makes me feel good.”