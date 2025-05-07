Shred Day benefits Orion-Oxford FISH

By on No Comment

Keller Williams Collaborative in Lake Orion held a Shred Day fundraiser on April 26 with donations from the event benefiting the Oxford-Orion FISH food pantry.
“Lots of trees were saved this weekend during our annual Shred Day, and a truckload of donations is ready to be delivered to the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry,” said Darian Roseman operations manager for Keller Williams Collaborative. “Thank you to everyone for making KW Collaborative Shred Day 2025 a blast.” – J.N.

A volunteer loads food donations during the Keller Williams Collaborative Shred Day 2025 fundraiser on April 26. Donations went to the Oxford-Orion FISH food pantry. Photos provided

Shred Day benefits Orion-Oxford FISH added by on
View all posts by Joseph Goral →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *