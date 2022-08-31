Singers preparing for Christmas, looking for more voices

It’s still only August, but the ladies of the Classic Chorale are gearing up for a holiday season of singing.

According to group member Pat McGowan the Classic Chorale are a group of women “who love to sing 3 part harmony.” The community chorus has members from Oxford, Lake Orion, Hadley, Ortonville and other surrounding towns and has been singing for the last 40 years. They meet/practice every Tuesday evening, from 7 to 8:30 at the Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Rd.

“(For us) the Christmas season begins on September 13th and will conclude with a concert on December third,” McGowan said. “On the first Saturday of May we welcome in Spring with a second concert.”

Classic Choral invites women who are interested to join the group. “Previous choir experience is helpful but not necessary and auditions are not required,” she said.

Women interested can call Sandi at 248 802-7832 or McGowan at 248 931-0846. Those interested can also contact the director, Vicki Schrauger via email at vsschrauger@gmail.com.