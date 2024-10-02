Six Wildcats inducted into Hall of Fame on Sept. 20

59 now in Oxford’s Hall of Fame

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. — Six Wildcats were inducted into the Oxford Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 20 during a ceremony at Oxford High School, and were recognized during halftime of the football game.

“Each of our inductees have achieved outstanding feats,” Oxford High School Athletic Director Tony DeMare said. “Their resumes are extremely impressive, and that’s important to note because these inductions are about a full body of work.”

DeMare said each inductee is more than worthy of the honor.

The first to be recognized was soccer and basketball announcer Ron Kalso, who has announced games since the mid-1990s. Kelso has one of the most legendary careers of any announcer or sports figure in Oxford history, according to DeMare.

“He has been a tremendous example of what incredible service, leadership, selflessness, devotion and loyalty mean to a local community,” DeMare said.

Kalso said his career began when he was asked to help a football announcer call a soccer game. Kalso decided to help out with the next game, “but the football guy didn’t show up. So that was the beginning of my announcing career.”

Kalso announced Oxford soccer standout Matt Green’s games, who was the next inductee.

Green led his team to win three district championships in 1994, 1995 and 1996, and was selected for multiple all-state teams including being selected as a member of the 1996 All-Midwest Team.

He holds records for most goals scored in a season, 47, most scored in a career, 162, and most scored in a game with 7. The 1994-96 team captain also earned the most total points in a career with 394.

Green also holds 11 varsity letters in soccer, football and basketball. He went on to play four seasons of soccer as a starter at DePaul University of Chicago.

Green thanked his parents and sister for their sacrifices that allowed him to play.

Claude Lafnear, the next inductee, has been with Oxford’s bowling program since it became a varsity sport in 2006.

Lafnear’s girls’ teams have won five conference championships, two county championships, three regional championships and one state championship. His boys teams have won 12 conference championships, five county championships and three regional championships.

In addition to having 28 bowlers compete at the state level, Lafnear was also named State Bowling Coach of the Year by the Bowling Coaches Association in 2018.

Former middle school and current high school freshman football head coach Jeff Bull was recognized next.

Known as “The Legend,” Bull’s coaching career spans 26 years, and he has one of the highest winning percentages of any coach in any sport for Oxford Community Schools, according to DeMare.

Bull began his career as a volunteer coach, and helps develop younger players as they progress in the program.

The final inductee recognized was former football and basketball player Carl Reaves.

Reaves is one of the greatest athletes in Oxford history, DeMare said. The All-State running back and linebacker led Oxford to the football state championship in 1990, and was 34-2 as a player in his high school football career.

As s basketball player, Reaves was team co-caption and the leading scorer during the 1992-93 season when Oxford won their first district championship since 1949. He is the school’s sixth all-time leading scorer, and one of its leading rebounders.

Reaves went on to become a starting tailback at Michigan State University in 1994 and 1995. He was also an Oxford standout in track and field.

Not in attendance was Kyle Rowley.

Rowley is described in the ceremony’s program as “one of the best quarterbacks and safeties in Oxford Football History.” He led Oxford to its most recent district championship in 2001 with an 8-4 record.

Rowley was a first-team all-state and first-team Flint Metro League selection in 2003, and went on to play football at Michigan State University. He played as a redshirt freshman on special teams before transferring to Saginaw Valley State University where he was a three-year starter.

As a four-year varsity wrestler, Rowley finished seventh in the state in 2002 and fourth in 2003. He was the Individual District and Regional Champion the same year.

These six bring the total number of Wildcats in the Hall of Fame to 59.