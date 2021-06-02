Slight dip in area population, Census estimates

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Township, Oxford Village, Addison Township and Leonard Village all lost a few numbers in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2020 evaluation estimates of population for cities and towns, released May 27.

Importantly, these estimates are based on the 2010 Census and were created without incorporation or consideration of the 2020 Census results.

Oxford Township declined by 12, from the 2019 estimate of 19,309 to 19,297 in 2020. The estimate is still well above the 2010 official census count of 17,090.

Oxford Village declined by 15, from the 2019 estimate of 3,556 to 3,541 in 2020. The estimate is still well above the 2010 official census count of 3,436.

Addison Township declined by 21, from the 2019 estimate of 6,184 to 6,163 in 2020. The estimate is still well above the 2010 official census count of 5,948.

Leonard Village declined by 4, from the 2019 estimate of 420 to 416 in 2020. The estimate is still above the 2010 official census count of 403.

These figures are typically used in comparisons with the 2020 Census to make determinations about the accuracy of the estimates, according to the Census Bureau. Differences between the estimates and census counts are interpreted as error in the estimates and are used to inform population and housing unit estimates research and methodological improvements over the decade. The official 2020 results are expected to be released later this year.