Snakes in the gym

By on No Comment

 

Andi Lesner, 15, reacts to petting a frilled lizard being held by The Reptarium staff member Karsyn Brower, as sisters Ember, 14 and Lorelei Spurgeon, 17, look on. About 100 students, parents and staff at Oxford High School came to learn about reptiles from geckos to boa constrictors at a summer program last Thursday afternoon. More photos below. Photo by D. Rush

About 100 students, parents and staff of Oxford Community Schools participated in a summer program presented by The Reptarium. Last Thursday, the Utica company drove to Oxford High School with about 16 different scaly or slimy critters from geckos all the way to a 10-foot Burmese python.

For two hours, Reptarium staff members Michaela Thompson and Karsyn Browers educated those in the gym about the reptiles and amphibians and also gave students the opportunity to hold or touch the animals. — Don Rush

Photos by D. Rush and Rachelle Pollack

Snakes in the gym added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.