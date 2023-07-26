Snakes in the gym

About 100 students, parents and staff of Oxford Community Schools participated in a summer program presented by The Reptarium. Last Thursday, the Utica company drove to Oxford High School with about 16 different scaly or slimy critters from geckos all the way to a 10-foot Burmese python.

For two hours, Reptarium staff members Michaela Thompson and Karsyn Browers educated those in the gym about the reptiles and amphibians and also gave students the opportunity to hold or touch the animals. — Don Rush

Photos by D. Rush and Rachelle Pollack