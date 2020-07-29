Soil boring for Maloney St. bridge

A contractor for the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will perform soil borings (taking soil samples) starting today (Wednesday), through Monday, Aug. 3, in the area around a small bridge on Maloney Street in Oxford Township in anticipation of the future replacement of the bridge.

Neighbors near the bridge will notice work around the bridge during this time, though the road will remain open during the soil borings. There is no schedule yet for the replacement of the bridge.

The soil boring schedule is weather dependent and could be changed if there is inclement weather during the scheduled days.

Maloney Street is located north of Drahner Road and east of Sanders Road.

To read our story on this bridge, published July 22, 2020, please click HERE.