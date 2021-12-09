Some resources from Sandy Hook

Editor John Voket of The Newtown Bee in Newtown, CT reached out to us last week. The Bee and its staff covered the Sandy Hook shooting tragedy nine years ago.

“We are so saddened and upset by this latest attack on children right in your own community – and just want you and your team to know we are reaching out with prayers and empathy. We know what you are going through today and will be experiencing in the coming months and beyond – having joined The Bee in a growing group of hometown newspapers we would never hope or wish to be among,” he wrote.

This morning, he shared some resources our community could use. I asked if I could share, he said, “yes.”

Thank you, John and Staff. — Don Rush

Here are the links: