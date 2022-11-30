Soup & Sweets this Friday

Get the kids bundled up and get ready for Friday fun in downtown Oxford. This Friday is the annual Soup & Sweet Stroll from 5 to 8 p.m.

According to Oxford Downtown Development Executive Director Kelly Westbrook, this year there will be 12 soups and over 15 sweet stops. With a Lanyard Card folks on the stroll can enjoy a taste of six soups, unlimited delicious sweets including hot chocolate stations, a chocolate fountain, gingerbread house competition, caroling and local shopping along the way. Tickets can be purchased at the Oxford Village offices at 42 W. Burdick Street up until Dec. 1.

In Centennial Park, Santa will set up shop for pictures from 5 to 7 p.m., Christmas carols will be from 7 to 8 p.m., when the Christmas tree will be lit. Also, special guest Eva Swiss is to make an appearance at 8 p.m. For more information call 248-628-9941.

Tickets for the Soup & Sweet Stroll cost $8 each (the fun in Centennial Park is free).