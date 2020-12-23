Spisz targets pandemic fatigue

By James Hanlon

Oakland County Commissioner Michael Spisz, R-Oxford Twp., joined Oakland County Executive David Coulter in launching a public education campaign this month to reinforce safety guidelines and control the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is widely available.

The goal of the effort, entitled “The Only Way To Beat It Is To Face It,” is to spread a message of hope amid the recent virus surge while highlighting the importance of continuing to follow guidelines to help keep fellow residents healthy and save lives. The multimedia campaign includes TV, radio, digital and print ads. Some feature local celebrities and leaders.

“I know that there is fatigue around Covid, we’re very mindful of that,” Coulter said. “We’re all tired of dealing with this, but the virus is not tired of us yet. So, we’re always looking for new and creative ways to get the message out that we have it within our power to stop the spread of this virus if we do what we know we need to do.”

Spisz, who represents the county’s District 3, which includes Oxford, Addison, Brandon and Oakland townships, joined Coulter at the Dec. 8 press conference where the campaign was unveiled.

“Many may not know this, but I recently contracted and recovered from the COVID-19 virus,” Spisz shared. “And I can tell you, the virus is real. I was fortunate, as I was able to quarantine at home. I did not have to visit the hospital or have any medical attention, but not everybody is that lucky. We were being cautious, and still, somehow we contracted the virus, my wife and I. So it can happen to any of us. Any time, any place.”

Spisz called on local leaders to set an example. “It’s up to all of us as community leaders to take health and safety measures seriously, whether you’re a township board member a village councilmember, a city councilmember, part of a religious organization, you own your own business, or are engaged in the community somehow, please help us by spreading the message of hope. Lead by example.”

Spisz noted that the focus of the public education campaign isn’t on enforcing safety measures but rather on encouraging behavior that will help limit transmission of COVID-19 and boost the local economy. “We are not here to enforce or implement any mandates on anyone,” he clarified. “We are here to urge everyone to recognize that promoting the message of ‘The Only Way To Beat It Is To Face It’ is not about enforcement. We are here to encourage a community effort to battle this virus and behaviors that will lead to safer communities, and to start to bring back our economy.”

Speaking of the economy, he also urged folks to shop local and support small businesses. “As you go out to the restaurants, as you’re picking up curbside, buy an extra gift card. Pay it forward. Give things to others. . . It’s up to all of us to help bring our economy back and help maintain what we can during this pandemic.”

Coulter, a Democrat, said he has been lucky to have an active bipartisan working relationship with the Board of Commissioners. “We’ve really been working hand-in-glove on our county response, on the programs that we’ve launched and the efforts that we’ve made throughout this pandemic,” Coulter said. “So, I’m really pleased to have Commissioner Mike Spisz with me today. . . He has been instrumental as the incoming leader of the Republican caucus in helping us navigate Covid and our response to it.”

“The Only Way To Beat It Is To Face It” is funded by a federal CARES Act grant. The initiative’s name is meant to reinforce the practicality of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others, acknowledge the dangers that we face in the coming weeks and highlight the necessity of embracing public health measures to help eventually overcome the pandemic, according to a press release.