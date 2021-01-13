Spisz to lead county commission’s Republican caucus

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford Township resident Michael Spisz was appointed to serve as the Oakland County Board of Commissioners’ minority caucus chair for the 2021-2022 term.

“I am honored to have been nominated by our previous chairman, Commissioner Gingell, to succeed him in this very important role, as I have learned much from him over the years,” Republican Spisz said. “I am looking forward to the future, which will be very different, very difficult at times, but most of all, exciting. We must all remember we are here to serve the citizens of Oakland County who have put their faith in us to do what is right in representing them. Again, I am honored and blessed to be serving with a great group of commissioners and elected officials.”

Spisz was unanimously appointed by the Republican caucus. As the minority caucus chair, he will serve as the leader of the Board’s Republican Party, develop the caucus’ strategy for the term and negotiate with the majority party. Currently, the 21-member board has 10 Republicans and 11 Democrats.

Spisz succeeds Commissioner Michael Gingell (R-Lake Orion) in the role. “Commissioner Spisz is prepared and energized to lead the Republican caucus,” Gingell said. “I look forward to working with him as he works to negotiate the minority position and point of view over the next two years.”

Since being first elected in 2012, Spisz has represented District 3, which is comprised of Addison, Brandon, Oakland and Oxford townships, as well as the villages of Leonard, Ortonville and Oxford. Commissioner Spisz has served multiple roles over the years, from Board vice chair to his most recent roles as Republican vice chairperson for both the Pandemic Response and Economic Recovery Committee and the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force. He is also a member of the Animal Welfare Study Group and the Coordinating Zone Committee.

Locally, Spisz also serves on the Oxford Township Planning Commission. His family (wife and two teenagers) has lived in Oxford for 20 years. He has worked in the automotive industry for more than 25.

“Ever since moving to Oxford we fell in love with the area. After starting our family, I decided to become more involved within our community as a member of the Oxford Township Board in 2008,” he said. “This experience and the great people along the way helped guide me to the point of having the privilege of representing District 3 at the County. I truly appreciate all the support from the residents of Oxford, Brandon, Addison, and Oakland Township over the years. I am here to support each and every one of the residents of District 3 and Oakland County. 2020 was a rough year for all of us and I am hopeful in 2021 we can all get back to some level of normalcy.”