SpongeBob SquarePants takes first place in 10th annual Fourth of July boat parade

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — The Doyle family may not “live in a pineapple under the sea”, but their SpongeBob SquarePants-themed boat hit all the right notes with the judges in the 10th annual Oxford Fourth of July boat parade.

It’s a fun way for families, friends and neighbors to unite and show their patriotic spirit while celebrating the start of the day on the Fourth of July, said Glenn McTaggart, the master of ceremonies and parade organizer.

“What a turnout. Thank you for all the effort, all the time (decorating) and all the excitement,” McTaggart said. “What a special place it is to live out here.”

Fourteen boats participated in this year’s decorated portion of the parade, though other boats that were not decorated could participate as well.

First place went to the Doyle family and friends: Susie Doyle, Jim Doyle, Ray Doyle, Sarah Doyle, Gail David, Kyle David, Beth Stout, Nathan Gonzalez and Ben and Chloe Fuzzini. The Doyle family took home the coveted Cathrine Ovenshire trophy.

Second place went to Lakeopoly, a Monopoly-themed float; third place went to Emerald City and its “Wizard of Oz” design; fourth place went to the patriotic Red, White and Blue-themed float; and fifth place went to Surfin’ USA with its Beach Boys-themed float.

Judging and awards were presented at Reddaway Pointe, the home of Peggy and the late Richard Reddaway, which marks the separation between Clear and Paint lakes. Judges were residents Kim and Scott Gibson and Robin and Jo Wietin.

Tom and Pam Wich were this year’s grand marshals, leading the parade in their 1951 Riviera Criss Craft, a vintage wooden boat that Tom bought when he was 17 years old.