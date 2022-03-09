‘Spongy Moth’ meeting planned for Addison Township

By Don Rush

Last year residents in both Oxford and Addison townships raised concerns mightily about Spongy Moth infestation (also known by its scientific name, Lymantria dispar, formerly known as the gypsy moth.)

On March 21, Addison Township is having a public hearing in regards to spraying to help fight the spread of the voracious critters. The township is considering creating special assessment districts (SAD) throughout the community for “use of BTK aerial spray, by plane.”

According to an article on the Michigan State University Extension website, Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (or simply Btk) has been used for Lymantria dispar control in the northeastern U.S. since 1961 and in Michigan since 1985. When Btk grows, it produces spores and non-living protein crystals. When Lymantria dispar caterpillars eat leaves that have been sprayed with Btk, the protein crystals dissolve in their digestive system and become toxic.

The article states Lymantria dispar is an invasive pest native to Europe and was introduced into Massachusetts in 1869 “by a well-meaning, but clearly misguided, amateur naturalist.”

Despite many efforts to contain this pest, Lymantria dispar populations have continued to expand. Populations of Lymantria dispar are now found across much of the eastern United States and Canada.

The purpose of Addison Township’s meeting is to “allow the Township Board to hear objections” to the creation of these SADs.

Properties from Drahner Road, north past Lakeville Road and east almost to Dequinder Road are considered. To see the actual property addresses potentially affected, please click here to reference Public Notices from the township.

The meeting is slated to start at 6 p.m., at the Township Complex on Rochester Road.