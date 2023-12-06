Spreading sweetness in Oxford

Heather Lepping (far left) and Paul Lepping (far right) with Santa and Magic Brownie Box staff created a holiday wonderland for area students. Photo by Jim Newell.

Magic Brownie Box owners Heather and Paul Lepping wanted to treat the Oxford community and offered free treats to Oxford High School students and their families, free photos with Santa, games and prizes throughout the day on Nov. 30.

Younger kids got to sit on Santa’s lap, hear a holiday story and share their Christmas wish lists.

Heather, whose children all went to Oxford schools, estimates that a few hundred students came into the store throughout the day. “It’s just a way to spread sweetness on the Day of Remembrance,” she said.

“We had a big turnout today. It was a great day. The students came in, got pictures with Santa, played games. Some come in emotional. They leave happy,” Paul said.