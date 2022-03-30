Spring sports Meet the Teams’

Photostory by

Dean Vaglia

The Oxford High School spring sports teams were introduced at Meet the Teams on Tuesday, March 22.

Held at the Ian Smith Gymnasium, each of the 18 teams and nearly 300 athletes taking part in nine sports this spring introduced themselves to the Oxford community. The event had addresses from Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver and OHS Athletic Director Tony DeMare, the OHS choir singing the national anthem and an impromptu standing ovation for Nov. 30 survivor and OHS tennis player Kylie Ossege.