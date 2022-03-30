Spring sports Meet the Teams’

By on No Comment

Kylie Ossege, the last hospitalized Nov. 30 victim to be released, is embraced by girls varsity tennis coach Gayle Bailey while receiving a standing ovation.

Photostory by
Dean Vaglia
The Oxford High School spring sports teams were introduced at Meet the Teams on Tuesday, March 22.
Held at the Ian Smith Gymnasium, each of the 18 teams and nearly 300 athletes taking part in nine sports this spring introduced themselves to the Oxford community. The event had addresses from Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver and OHS Athletic Director Tony DeMare, the OHS choir singing the national anthem and an impromptu standing ovation for Nov. 30 survivor and OHS tennis player Kylie Ossege.

 

The Oxford High School junior varsity baseball team takes to the court of the Ian Smith Gymnasium.
The Oxford High School boys lacrosse teams stand in line and have a jovial set of introductions.

Spring sports Meet the Teams’ added by on
View all posts by Dean Vaglia →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.