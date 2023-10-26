Starr Fagerstrom, 64, formerly of Oxford, Mich.

Starr K. (Steiner) Fagerstrom, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was 64 years old and shared 21 years of love and companionship with her devoted husband, Randy E. Fagerstrom, with their 22nd wedding anniversary just around the corner on November 10th.

Born on Sunday, April 19, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to her proud parents, Donald E. Steiner, of Oxford, Mich. and the late Norma (Snyder) Lewis.

Starr attended Oxford High School in Oxford, MI, and graduated from Oxford Christian Academy, class of 1977. She was a grade school teacher in Arcade, NY for many years, and after her retirement in 2014, she and her husband moved to Gettysburg, Pa.

In Gettysburg, Starr found joy and purpose in her work at the Jennie Wade House, where she spent seven years steadily climbing the ranks to become the manager. She was known for her love of literature, particularly the works of Charles Dickens, her fascination with history, and her unwavering affection for her family and life itself.

In addition to her husband, Starr is survived by her father, Donald Steiner, step-mother, Marjorie (Edger) Steiner, son, Jeremy Stratford, and her two grandsons, Brahm and Chase Stratford. She also leaves behind three sisters, Dianne Ernst, Beth Harris, Chrissy Rehahn and two step-sisters, Donita Sinozich, and her husband Frank, and Kim Evans.

Starr’s memory will be cherished by numerous extended family members and friends.

Starr was preceded in death by her mother, Norma (Snyder) Lewis and her brother, James M. Steiner.

A service to celebrate the life of Starr will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. with the Rev. Sean Fitzgerald officiating. Friends and family shared their memories and paid their respects on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Starr will be laid to rest in the peaceful surroundings of Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.

For those unable to attend the service in person, a livestream will be available on the Peters Funeral Home website, www.petersfuneralhome.com, with a link at the top of Starr’s obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To share your cherished memories of Starr K. Fagerstrom, or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com. Starr’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her remarkable life.