State of the community looks good

By Don Rush

On a cold, drizzly and somewhat icy March morning last week, about 100 folks warmed up for the fifth annual Oxford Chamber of Commerce State of the Community and Leadership awards program.

Breakfast was served, speeches given and awards presented on March 7 at Independence Village, just north of Oxford Village in Oxford Township. Featured speakers included Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-Bruce Township), Alexa Kramer, director of operations for the Small Business Association of Michigan), Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis, Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore and Chamber President Jeff Roe.

Each speaker mentioned how the community has come together after the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School.

“With every tragedy, there is the ability for all to come together and heal and grow,” Congresswoman McClain said. “(From the tragedy) to see what’s happened in Oxford is remarkable.”

“As bad as 2020 was,” village manager Madore said, “2021 was worse. I look forward to 2022.”

When it was her turn to speak, the Small Business Aassociation of Michigan’s Kramer pointed out, she was wearing Navy blue and gold, in support of the Oxford community, adding, “It is important to be involved.”

She told the audience about her duties on working with Michigan’s legislative body to make sure small businesses are represented.

During his time behind the podium, Madore updated folks on the village’s plan to tear up portions of Hudson and Dennison streets and replace old watermains.

“This is the first step in a long process,” he said.

Supervisor Curtis thanked all township employees who “worked through the past year.”

Because there were a number of Orion Township representatives in the audience he also joked about General Motors getting tax breaks to build electric vehicles in Orion — and how all those people looking to work in Orion will be looking to live in Oxford, “Where it’s better than a vacation.”

Curtis also mentioned and thanked CJ Carnacchio’s efforts in finding grants for Oxford Township. “In 2021 he found $77,000 in grants,” Curtis said. “We’re looking at $300,000 in grants he’s working on now.”

He said the township will start working on installing 6,500 feet of sanitary sewer lines in the north, industrial portion of the township, as well as completing a waterline in the E. Drahner Road portion of the township.

He singled out Parks and Recreation Director Ron Davis who is retiring from that position after 27 years. “We’re losing a compassionate, dynamic leader,” Curtis said.

During her time to speak Congresswoman McClain, who is from the 10th District, let people know that even though she doesn’t represent Oxford Township directly, she “only lives 10 miles away in Bruce Township.”

She said she looks at government through an economic lens. “The government needs to consider the balance sheets. At some point in time we will have to pay our bills. The government needs to be good stewards of our money.”

She serves on the Arms Services Committee and says the United States needs a strong leader. In regards to the war between Russia and the Ukraine, she believes the US can “put a big dent in their economy’s ability to fund their war efforts” by not purchasing Russain oil.

She also mentioned she has sponsored a bill to use some of the $60 billion earmarked for COVID relief to be reallocated for restaurants.

After featured speakers spoke, the chamber doled out Leadership Awards and a Special Recognition Award.

Leadership Awards were given to: Hannah Schroeder of South Your Soul and The Giving Tree Collection; Christian Mills of Legacy 925; Scott Taylor and Tom Bailey, owners of Sick Pizza; Oxford Village’s Joe Madore and Tere Onica; and to the Free Meals Program of Oxford.

Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold was given a Special Regonition Award for “all he does for the community behind the scenes” and for being a first responder to the Nov. 30 shooting.

At the meeting, it was also announced that Genisys Credit Union in partnership with the chamber and Oxford Community Schools will fund an on-going scholarship program. According to Chamber Executive Director Amy Desotell, each year the program will present four students with $1,000 scholarship.