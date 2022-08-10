Staying cool in the heat

It was hot and humid most of last week but that didn’t take the smiles off of these children who found the best way to beat the heat was to play in the water. Oxford Township Parks and Recreation’s Splash Pad at Seymour Lake Township Park is being well used this year. Above are Kendra Peak, 8, and Ellie Shubitowski peaking in. Below is Reagan Ronan, 6, showing off in the water. Photos by D. Rush