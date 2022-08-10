Staying cool in the heat

By on No Comment

It was hot and humid most of last week but that didn’t take the smiles off of these children who found the best way to beat the heat was to play in the water. Oxford Township Parks and Recreation’s Splash Pad at Seymour Lake Township Park is being well used this year.  Above are Kendra Peak, 8, and Ellie Shubitowski peaking in. Below is Reagan Ronan, 6, showing off in the water. Photos by D. Rush

Staying cool in the heat added by on
View all posts by Don Rush →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.