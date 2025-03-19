STEM Night brings experiments, animals and robotics to Clear Lake Elementary

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Students at Clear Lake Elementary School played catch with a robot, met a blue-tongued skink, experimented with polymers and more during the school’s STEM night.

The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum brought over 20 STEM-related activities for kids to enjoy on March 7 courtesy of Clear Lake’s PTO. PTO Vice President Lisa Terry said learning through the activities, whether it is how chemicals interact or about animals from around the world, may help children find life-long interests.

“We really start at the elementary level to gain that love of science, math, engineering (and) technology,” Terry said.

PTO president Jessica Johnson said the night offers families a chance to experience the museum even if they do not have a chance to travel to Ann Arbor. Johnson added the PTO believes it is important to give back to students and families who raise funds during the year.

Students experimented with polymers by stabbing pencils through plastic bags without water spilling out, while others tried to spot owls camouflaged in photos. Students also tried to catch beach balls launched by a robot brought by Oxford High School’s robotics team.

Raffle prizes, including a 3d printer, were also available.