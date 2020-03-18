Stephen Edward Porter, 71

Stephen Edward Porter, age 71, a longtime resident of Leonard and currently of Oxford, passed away March 16, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born December 22, 1948, in Mt. Clemens, the son of Edward James and Lucille (Baza) Porter. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1967 and then attended Spring Arbor College. He married Janet Lynn Terry on June 5, 1970 at Leonard United Methodist Church. Steve began his teaching career in Kindergarten, then 2nd grade in Concord, Michigan. Then taught 6th grade in Lapeer Community Schools. He then founded Liberty Christian Academy in Oxford and was principal for 15 years. Steve served as dispatcher of Oxford Police for over 20 years. In March of 1986 he began pastoring at the Leonard Community Church where he served as pastor until his illness of December 2016. Steve enjoyed golf and sports in his earlier days but, most of all he loved socializing and spending time with his beloved family. He touched many lives as a teacher and pastor and shall be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet Lynn Porter of Oxford, beloved sons Jason (Danyelle) Porter of Lake Orion and Andrew (Jennifer) Porter of Oxford, loving grandchildren Drew Porter, Audrey Porter, Enzo Porter, Jennifer, Aiden, and Aaliyah. Also surviving loving sibling Janet Ostrander of Leonard, Linda (Wesley) Douglas of Leonard, and Cindy (Jerry) Bawks of Perry. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Jim Ostrander. The Memorial Service date and location are pending. Donations can be made in Stephen’s name to Oakwood Community Church Arrangements by Roth-Muir Funeral Home (296 South Main – Romeo, MI 48065.) Guestbook at www.RothMuirFuneralHome.com