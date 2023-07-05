Strawberry Festival returns to Leonard on July 15

The 71st annual Strawberry Festival returns to the streets of Leonard on Saturday, July 15.

Starting with a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m., at the Leonard Methodist Church and running through 10:15 p.m., with live music on the closed-off Elmwood Street the community festival packs an entire day of fun, games, music, parade and even a Beard & Mustache Challenge.

There will be food vendors, inflatables, a petting zoo and games for children as well as a bake-off and pie eating contests. Also returning is a fan favorite, the Strawberry Derby Races where area youth (aged 7-17) ride their home-built, prefabricated or stock cars down W. Elmwood Street. Deadline to enter the race is July 9. For more information about derby rules contact via email, Leonardstrawberryfest@gmail.com.

The Addison Township Fire Department will also be back with their Strawberry Ice Cream Social fundraiser. Volunteers from the department will sell strawberry sundaes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and schedule of events go to the website, LeonardStrawberryFestival.com.