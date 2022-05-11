Street work to affect travel to Immanual Congregational

Beginning May 16 work will begin on the intersections of Hudson, Dennison and Hovey streets as Oxford Village replaces old water lines. And, with that, the folks at Immuanuel Congregation United Church of Christ, 1 Hovey St., wanted to let members know how this work will effect them.

“Sidewalks and curbs are being replaced at the same time so getting to Immanuel will take a little effort for the next two months. Please note that the Dennison and Hovey street entrances will not be accessible during this time,” Roxanne Todd,Marketing Director for the church said.

She reported these options for church services, gatherings and programs.

— Travel Dennison from Pontiac St. and use the west drive to get into the parking lot.

— Take Mechanic St. from Washington to Park St. and then right on Hovey to the church parking lot.

For the Neighbor Helping Neighbor (grocery and dinner programs:) access the rear parking lot from Dennison via the west drive-way (watch for signs.) Volunteers may enter the parking lot from Hovey St. following the above directions.

Immanuel’s parking lot entrances will be open during construction. Please access parking lot from the west, Pontiac St. or from the south, Hovey St.

For more information, visit www.icucc.org.