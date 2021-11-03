Student count shows growth

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Student Count Day in Michigan was October 6. Here are the preliminary numbers for Oxford Community Schools provided by the student services department.

The number of Fall 2021 full-time equivalent (FTE) students is 7,148.14. This is an overall increase of 259.42 FTE from the fall 2020 count. It’s also ahead of the 6,866 students the district budgeted for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Student count is important for determining education funding from the state. School districts receive funds based on a blended calculation of the prior school year’s spring count and the current school year’s fall count. Oxford’s current foundation allowance is $8,700 per pupil.

Pupils must attend and receive instruction in all classes on Count Day. If a student is absent, they must attend within a certain number of days in order to count.

Of Oxford’s total FTE, 4,786.86 were seated, 1,718.91 were at Oxford Virtual Academy and 642.37 were shared-time. Here are the unaudited numbers for each seated building:

Clear Lake Elementary 442.00

Daniel Axford Elementary 359.00

Lakeville Elementary 441.00

Leonard Elementary 284.00

Oxford Elementary 365.00

Oxford Middle School 964.00

Oxford High School 1,510.84

Early Childhood (Special Ed) 21.52

Early College Program 327.00

Oxford Bridges High School 44.50

Oxford Crossroads Day School 28.00