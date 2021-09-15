Fire alarms sounded at Oxford High School as a result of smoke generated from an air handling unit, soon after the start of school Friday, Sept. 10.

Students and staff were evacuated until the situation was investigated and resolved by the Oxford Fire Department. The fire department deemed the building safe to re-enter within the hour and students and staff were able to resume their regularly scheduled day.

According to the school district, one of the bearings in the air handling unit went bad, causing the belt to burn, which resulted in the smoke that set off the fire alarm. The unit has been shut down while it is getting repaired and the cause of the bearing failure is determined.