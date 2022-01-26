Students return to renovated high school

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Calming new aesthetics welcomed students back to Oxford High School on Monday. The building had been closed for nearly two months while damages from the Nov. 30 shooting were repaired.

For the last couple weeks, high school students attended Oxford Middle School part-time as they transitioned back to regular school. Students and their families were allowed to preview the building changes during several open houses last week.

The district consulted with mental health experts to design a calming atmosphere with light paint colors, Wildcat-themed wall graphics, new tile around classroom entrances, drywalled ceilings and new carpet.

With lockers no longer in use, middle school students created hearts with handwritten notes and elementary students hand-crafted snowflakes to hang on all of the OHS lockers.

Oxford Community Schools hired a photographer to share some photos of the changes with media.