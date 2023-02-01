Suicide awareness, prevention presentation

Oxford Community Schools is promoting an online presentation on suicide awareness and prevention on Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. The presentation will be presented via Zoom and will “help parents, staff and community members to learn more about how to start a conversation with youth, risk factors, warning signs, safety in the home, resources for support and more,” a release from the district said.

The presentation will be facilitated by Natalie Burns. One of the topics is “Myth: Talking about suicide will encourage suicide Fact: Talking about suicide not only reduces the stigma, but also allows individuals to seek help, rethink their options, and share their story with others.” Other topics of discussion will be risk factors, warning signs and safety in our homes.

Burns is an expert in the assessment and treatment of suicidal youth, psychosocial interventions with children and families, and suicide prevention in K-12 schools. She leads the crisis intervention work at TRAILS, a youth mental health program working to make effective mental health services accessible in all schools. There is no registration required, however only the first 500 attendees will have access. To join go to https://bit.ly/3jB7VGr .