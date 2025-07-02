Support OAYA during round-up time

The Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance is partnering with Goodwill of Oxford throughout July and August for the Round-Up Program.

Visitors to Goodwill of Oxford can round up their purchase amount to the nearest dollar and help generate funds for OAYA, ensuring they have essential resources.

Anyone who does not shop at Goodwill of Oxford but would like donate can scan the QR code and donate directly to OAYA.

Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance is a volunteer-driven 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that develops programs to meet unmet needs in the community. All programs and services are offered free of charge to families who reside within the Oxford Community Schools boundaries, according to OAYA.

OAYA has a Tri-Sponsorship with the Charter Township of Oxford, the Village of Oxford, Addison Township, Oxford Community Schools, Village of Leonard and the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court – Family Division.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners provides funding for a professional staff in the OAYA office. Volunteers work with the professional caseworker to plan and sponsor local prevention programs for youth and their families.

Online: www.oxfordaddisonya.org. – J.N.