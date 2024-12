Oxford Fire Marshal Benjamin “BJ” Frantz was out on Saturday morning in downtown Oxford during the Oxford Fire Department boot drive, collecting money for the annual Shop with a Hero event on Dec. 4. Firefighters use the funds to purchase gifts for deserving kids and families. Anyone who would like to donate to the Oxford Fire Department Shop with a Hero can do so by dropping off donations at Fire Station 1, 96 N. Washington St.

Photo by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp.