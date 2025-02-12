Swanson announces run for governor

Genesee County sheriff says he will ‘protect the things that mean the most to you’

By Hannah Ball

Tri-County Times Editor

On Thursday, Feb. 6, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, a Democrat, announced he’s running to be the next governor of Michigan.

He launched his campaign on Thursday at Mott Community College in Flint. Swanson, a Fenton Township resident, was first elected as Genesee County sheriff in 2020 and won reelection in 2024. He has worked in law enforcement for almost three decades.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will end her second term in 2026 and will be ineligible to run again. Michigan’s next governor will take office in 2027.

Swanson entered the room on Thursday to upbeat music and high-fived dozens of supporters.

“I want to lead and help people and inspire an entire generation in the state of Michigan,” Swanson said.

He thanked his supporters for being at the event and said he’s been keeping the secret of his gubernatorial run for five years. He said for 32 years, he’s worked in an environment where he sees people at the worst part of their day.

“I want to help people. That’s it,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be complicated…When I was a little kid, I knew I was born to lead. Leadership is finding solutions when you have seconds to make a decision.”

He spoke about when the pandemic began soon after he became sheriff and how they used the sheriff’s office to help people get basic necessities.

Swanson gained national attention on May 30, 2020 when he walked with protestors in Flint after the death of George Floyd. Swanson said they expected a riot that day but instead he asked the people what they wanted and they said “walk with us.”

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum named Swanson as the June 2020 Officer of the Month. Swanson has been a paramedic since age 20.

He spoke about the detrimental effects of generational incarceration and addiction. In 2020, he brought the I.G.N.I.T.E. program, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, to the Genesee County jail to give inmates an opportunity to further their education and receive job training while incarcerated. Swanson said increased job training reduces crime. Almost five years later, he said the I.G.N.I.T.E. program has become a national standard and has reduced crime by 23%.

Swanson spoke about using the G.H.O.S.T. (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) division to battle human trafficking and teach parents about how to keep their kids safe.

“I’m going to protect the things that mean the most to you,” he said. “You are going to be able to worship in peace.”

Swanson said a governor should enforce the law and maintain order.

“As your governor, I will protect your Constitutional rights. I will protect your civil rights. I will protect your bargaining rights. I will protect your personal rights and freedoms and your Second Amendment rights,” Swanson said.

He spoke about supporting new businesses, technological advancements and bringing more manufacturing opportunities and homes to Michigan.

“Between the sheriff and the governor, we got your back,” he said.

The sheriff said people have lost faith in the government and in the system and that he’s exhausted with hate speech. He said people can find common ground and unity.

“It starts with leadership,” he said.

Swanson promised to bring “pure energy” to Michigan and run a positive campaign. He said he won’t attack people with his campaign. His goal for his campaign is to be the hope that people are looking for.

“If you’re a skeptic, don’t listen to what I say, just watch what I do,” he said. “Lansing needs a fresh face, a new voice.”

He asked people to “walk with him” again.

“When there is a challenge, we’ll solve it. When there’s a crisis, we will bring calm. And when there’s an opportunity, we’re going to seize it. We’re going to seize it as a state for everybody, not just one,” he said.

On Friday, Feb. 7, Swanson received the support of union leaders and groups across Michigan.

“On day one, I’m honored to receive the endorsements of leaders and friends that I have served alongside for decades,” Swanson said. “I am running for governor because I believe every one in our state has value and that together, we’re tough enough to win for Michigan. Union workers make up the backbone of our state, and I am proud to stand alongside them in fighting for Michigan’s future.”