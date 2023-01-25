Swimmers to host Lake Orion this Thursday

The Oxford High School varsity boys swim and dive team dropped a match to Bloomfield Hills High School last Thursday night. The Wildcats’ record fell to 4-2.

According to Oxford Coach Jackie Boswell Rank, the Wildcats were missing seven members of their team “for a variety of reasons and, though the boys rallied, the deficit was too much to overcome.” The final score was 95-85 in favor of Bloomfield Hills. Coach Rank said she is excited to go back to Bloomfield Hills in a little over a month for the OAA White League Championships.

In the 200 Medley Relay, Oxford’s A relay of Junior Captain Olin Charnstrom, Chris Jasper, Senior Captain Preston Mueller and Senior Jake Olheiser took 1st with a season-best time of 1:43.22.

In the 200 Freestyle, Mueller touched 3rd with a time of 1:57:58. Steven Matyas and James McClear came in 4th and 5th respectively.

In the 200 Individual Medley, Jasper finished 2nd with a time of 2:23.50. Cole Jacob took 5th for Oxford.

In the 50 Freestyle, Olheiser touched 2nd with a time of 24.51. Brennan McDevitt came in 4th for Oxford.

In the 6-dive event, Junior Captain Liam Pearson took 1st with a score of 261.15. Liam remains undefeated for 6-dives. Senior Keegan Fox had a personal-best score of 186.55 for a 2nd place finish.

In the 100 Butterfly, Mueller came in 1st with a time of 57.00. Steven Matyas took 4th for Oxford with a personal best time of 1:05.00.

In the 100 Freestyle, Charnstrom touched 1st with a new pool record time of 47.70. Olheiser finished 3rd for Oxford.

In the 500 Freestyle, sophomore McClear dropped another 5 seconds for a 3rd place finish with a time of 5:57.14. Brennan McDevitt brought in the 4th place points for Oxford.

In the 200 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s relay of Jasper, Streeter, Kampo, and Matyas, took 3rd with a time of 1:45.98.

In the 100 Backstroke, Charnstrom claimed his second win of the night with a new pool record time of 52.09. Olin remains undefeated in individual events and holds pool records at each school we have competed at so far this season. Jacob Giberson and Evan Serrano touched in 4th and 5th place respectively, both with season-best times.

In the 100 Breaststroke, Jasper finished 1st with a time of 1:07.21, which moves him up to 8th on the Oxford All-Time Top Ten list. Cole Jacob brought in the 5th place point for Oxford with a season-best time of 1:21.80.

In the 400 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of Olheiser, McDevitt, Mueller, and Charnstrom came in 1st with a season-best time of 3:35.31. Oxford’s B Relay of Kuklinsky, McClear, Serrano, and Matyas took 3rd for Oxford.

On Thursday (Jan. 26), the Wildcats welcome the Lake Orion Dragons for their league dual meet.