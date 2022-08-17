Swiss home after America’s Got Talent appearance

Ava Swieczkowski, the 2022 Oxford High School graduate whose stage name is Ava Swiss, had a busy week last week. On Tuesday she gave a moving performance, live on national TV. On Wednesday, she learned if she would make it to the America’s Got Talent finale. On Thursday she was greeted by hundreds of fans waiting to welcome her home.

Swiss performed the P!nk song, “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” on Tuesday night. One of the show’s hosts, Simon Cowell called her performance remarkable and incredible. She was one of 11 contestants who performed for people across America to vote for. America’s vote sent two acts into the finals with two more acts being voted into the finale each week over the next four weeks. At the season’s final, the winning contestants perform for a chance to win $1 million. Last Wednesday, America voted for comedian Don McMillan to move on in the competition. Swiss returned home Thursday night.

After nearly a five hour flight from California to Detroit, Swiss and her family were driven in new Corvettes to surprise “welcome home” events in both Lake Orion and in Oxford. The event was organized by the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Lisa Sell Hocson and Sharon McClenagh. Earlier in the day, signs welcoming Swiss home were erected all over downtown. She arrived in Oxford at about 9:45 Thursday night and stayed in Oxford until about 11:30

According to DDA director Kelly Westbrook, about 400 people showed up with their own signs to welcome Swiss home. She sang, “Rise up,” gave interviews, signed autographs and took pictures with many in the crowd.

“She said she was proud to be from Oxford,” Westbrook said, “And, she was excited to be home.”

Swiss still has a chance to get back on the show, because 11 contestants, not 10, will be in the finals. Four “wild card” contestants will be chosen from among those eliminated and America will vote to send one to the two-night finale on Sept. 13 and 14. The final wildcard is slated to be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.