Swiss to perform at Thanksgiving Parade

Ava “Swiss” Swieczkowski, the 2022 Oxford High School graduate who performed on the national television show America’s Got Talent has another gig – this one a little closer to home. According to Swiss’ mother, Kristin Swieczkowski Ava will be one of the celebrity guests at the 95th Annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit and she will be on one of the floats. Other celebrities include boxer Alycia Baumgardner, former Detroit Tiger Willie Horton, Olympian Megan Keller, snowboarding Olympian Nick Baumgartner, The Belleville Three, Tina from The Tina Turner Musical, boxerTony ‘Superbad’ Harrison and skateboarder Tony Hawk. WDIV Channel 4 will broadcast the parade starting at 9 on Thanksgiving morning.