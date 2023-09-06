Tailgate downtown Friday night, pub crawl Saturday

Oxford-Lake Orion football to be aired in Washington Square

By Don Rush

Are you ready for some football? One of the community’s most anticipated games of the year is this Friday. The cross-town rivalry between the Wildcats of Oxford and the Lake Orion Dragons has created many memories, with the winner each year owning the rights to the coveted Double O trophy. This year, Oxford will travel to Lake Orion High School and fight to gain back control of the trophy, having lost last year at home, 28-10.

To make the night even more special, Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Oxford Community Television (OCTV) have partnered to sponsor a tailgate party at Washington Square, 15 N. Washington Street. The tailgate starts at 5 p.m., with fun and games for the whole family. The DDA’s Kimberly Smith said people coming should bring their own chairs. When the game starts at 7 p.m., it will be projected onto a screen that will be on the big red wall to the square’s south. She said those who attend should not bring alcoholic beverages.

“It’s a family friendly event,” she said.

According to DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook, the DDA Board has been working on having a tailgate party for sometime. “I think it will be really fun for those who don’t want to drive down to Lake Orion with the bigger crowd,” she said. “Sometimes kids don’t want to sit down for an entire game. This is an option to stay here with a nice group of people.”

* * *

The following evening Oxford’s DDA is partnering with Lake Orion’s for an Oktoberfest Pub Crawl, from 4 to midnight. “This event is for the adults,” Smith said.

Those who want to take part and ride the trolley need to purchase wristbands by going online at /events.getlocalhop.com/oktoberf…/event/OewQoeLpEC/. Tickets are available until Friday and are $20 each. Those with wristbands can take advantage of specials at each of the pubs on the crawl. Check in to pickup your wristbands will be at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Washington Square.

Pubs in Oxford on the crawl are Sullivan’s Public House, 24th Street Tavern, Mero Mero, The Ox, Homegrown Brewery, GravCap Brewery, Red Knapp’s, Victoria’s, Oxford Tap and One Drop Brewing Co. On the crawl in Lake Orion are Fork n’ Pint, Anita’s, 313 Pizza Bar, Bitter Tom’s Distillery and Oat Soda.

The Downtown Trolley Express will have three stops in Oxford. In downtown, behind Funky Monkey Toys, next to Magic Brownie Box and on Oakdell Street, One Drop Brewing. In downtown Lake Orion at the intersections of N. Broadway and Shadbolt and S. Broadway and Front Street.