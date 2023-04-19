Take it down to build up

Last week demolition crews started to take down much of 653 S. Lapeer Road.

The old Mazza Auto Parts store, vacant for a number of years, was purchased by the Lifted Investment group to be used as a marijuana dispensary center. When completed the building will be a little over 6,700 square feet.

According to Lifted Investment’s Thomas DeAgostino, once the building is complete the investment group hope’s to have final state approval by September.

“We will have over $2 million in the demo, construction, build out and land acquisition cost,” he said.

Lifted was given its preliminary site plan and special land use approval by the Oxford Township Planning Commission on July 14, 2022. A provisioning center license was approved by the Township Board on July 13, 2022.

The site plan calls for 39 parking spaces, including two van accessible spaces and three curb-side pickup spaces. A loading/unloading space is proposed along the northern side of the building. According to documents from the Aug. 25, 2022 Planning Commission meeting, a portion of the proposed parking is in an area of existing off-street parking, and a portion of the proposed parking will be new. Existing parking between the front of the building and Lapeer/M24 will be removed and replaced with landscaping.

Landscaping plans call for preserving five trees along the rear lot line and planting a “significant number” of trees, shrubs, and other vegetation. The proposed trees include a mix of evergreens, shade trees, and decorative trees. Trees are not proposed between the parking lot and southern side lot line or the driveway and the northern lot line. Shrubs and other plantings are proposed along Lapeer/M-24 and throughout the site. A 20-foot-wide greenbelt is required along the side and rear lot lines.

One is proposed along the rear lot line but not along either of the side lot lines. — Don Rush