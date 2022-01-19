Taking it to the ice!

The skating rink at Seymour Lake Township Park is up and running for the season. Located next to the sledding hill behind the Rick Laidler Pavilion, the ice is open daily for hockey from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for family skating from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your own skates and the rink is free to use. above, Sophie Khoury soaked in the sunny weather Sunday afternoon skating at the park. Below, Jacob Drwencke, 8, skates the ice rink at Seymour Lake Township Park on Sunday. Photos by J. Hanlon.