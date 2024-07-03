Ten Oxford students receive Oxford Women’s Club scholarships

OXFORD TWP. — Ten Oxford High School students received scholarships from the Oxford Women’s Club this year to aid them in pursuing their educational dreams.

The Women’s Club provided a total of $12,000 in scholarships to Heidi Allen, Ella Boyd, Maggie Casper, Kayla Fox, Elizabeth Gerke, Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou, Caitlyn Ivory, Morgan McGuire, Jenna Miller and Sarah Spearing. Each student received a $1,200 scholarship.

This year, one of the scholarships is named in honor of Kathy Brain, a Women’s Club member who recently passed away. Brain served the Oxford community for many years, helping to organize numerous fundraising events, serving on the Scholarship Committee, and serving as club president several times.

“Ella Boyd was selected to receive the scholarship in Kathy’s honor. Like Kathy, Ella is very active in our community. From mentoring students, to participating in fundraisers, to helping with the annual spring clean-up, Ella has been giving back to our community for many years. We believe she represents the wonderful qualities that Kathy Brain embodied,” said Barbara Kriigel, secretary for the Oxford Women’s Club.

For over 90 years, the Oxford Women’s Club has been serving the community. The membership of approximately 20 women focuses on raising funds to provide scholarships for students living within the Oxford School District or attending an Oxford area school. Scholarships are available to both young women and men, and can be used for college or vocational training. In the last 20 years, the Club has awarded almost $200,000 in scholarships to approximately 175 students.

Club members raise money through various fundraising events, including a fall fashion show, a wine tasting, holiday roping and other events. All money raised goes to scholarships or small grants to local worthwhile efforts, such as Oxford/Addison Youth Assistance, Girls’ State Citizen Training Program and FISH.

“The Club could not provide these scholarships without the assistance of the Oxford community. A big thank you to everyone who attends a fundraising event or helps sponsor an event,” Kriigel said.