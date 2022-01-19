Lake Orion resident Teresa Bartoni passed peacefully January 13, 2022.

She is survived by Glenn (married since 1970), Bishop (Hollie) and Matteo and Marx (grandchildren). She is survived by sisters, Mary Kazak (David), Patricia Dellapella and Rosemary Micu, brother, John Tibaldi, and brother/sister in laws, Jamie Bartoni (Jackie), Lorenzo Bartoni and Clyde Bartoni (Lori).

She is also survived by niece and nephews, Jeannine Hennessey, Ryan Bartoni, Christine Rice, Brian Kazak, Michael Kazak, Emily Bartoni, Abby Bartoni, Gary Micu, Jr. and Alexander Micu. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Elmo and and Christine Tibaldi, and brothers, Leo and Anthony Tibaldi.

Teresa was born and raised in Detroit and lived with her family in Lake Orion for over 50 years. She always hoped Lori would share her recipes. Teresa enjoyed Uncle Dave’s (her boyfriend) boat rides.

Teresa’s smile, tenacity and love will never be forgotten.