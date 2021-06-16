Terri Kennedy, 66

Terri Lee Kennedy, 66 years old of Walkerville, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Terri was born on December 28, 1954 to Jerry and Shirley Clark of Ashland, Kentucky. Terri graduated from Oxford High School in 1972. She married Lonnie Esckelson on January 20, 1973 and welcomed three children: daughter Kara, daughter Heather and son Marcus. Terri married Douglas Kennedy on October 24, 1991. They enjoyed their new home, their children and the addition of grandchildren. After Doug’s passing, Terri moved to Walkerville with her partner Jim Abson. Terri and Jim enjoyed spending time together, raising asparagus and relaxing in their home until Jim passed away in November of 2016.

Terri worked at Camp Oakland in Oxford, helping troubled teens for 10 years. She then joined ADE in Clarkston for 14 years until her cancer diagnosis in 2009.

Terri was a special person who cherished time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the casino, working on creative crafts with her daughter and grandkids and traveling to new places such as: Myrtle Beach with the girls and Arizona for the winter. Terri was a kind and compassionate person who would always help those who were in need. She loved everyone and rarely had a harsh word to say. She always had a positive attitude and fought bravely until the end. Terri’s sense of humor and kindness will be missed my many.

Terri is survived by her father Jerry Clark from Ashland, her brother Randy (Cathy) Clark from Solsberry, Indiana and her brother Eddie (Doris) Clark from Grayson, Kentucky. To treasure her memory are her children: Heather Blair from Walkerville and Marucs (Amy) Esckelson of Oxford; her grandchildren: Richard, Mariah, Kevin, Ella, Neveah and Gage. Terri was blessed with four great grandchildren: Raymond, Aliyah, Caroline and Natalie. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Terri was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Clark, brother Brian Clark, infant daughter Kara, ex-husband Lonnie Esckelson, husband Douglas Kennedy and special friend Jim Abson.

Per Terri’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A grave side service and celebration of life will be at later date. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Lake Orion, Michigan.