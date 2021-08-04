Oxford Fire Department’s hoses and ladders were tested earlier this week as part of an annual National Fire Protection Association standard. Waterway of Michigan, a third party based in Byron Center near Grand Rapids, performed the testing last Wednesday, July 28, in the Legacy 925 parking lot. All equipment was found to be in good shape, according to Fire Chief Pete Scholz. Photo by J. Hanlon
