Dear Editor,

Meals on Wheels in Oxford, Lake Orion and Addison thanks Independence Village of Waterstone for providing the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day meals for our homebound seniors. Hot delicious meals were donated so our local seniors could not only have a nutritious meal on the holidays but also be greeted by a warm smile at their door. Another special thanks goes out to an anonymous donor who provided socks for every Meals on Wheels client this Christmas.

Lastly, thank you to all the dedicated Meals on Wheels drivers who took time out of the holidays to deliver meals, smiles and greetings to our homebound. We are blessed at Meals on Wheels to have outstanding volunteer drivers all year long and are grateful for their service.

Mary Reynolds, Oxford, Orion, Addison Meals on Wheels