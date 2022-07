Thanks Don for the article about the 80th birthday reunion (July 20, 2022). The gang is anxious to do it annually, but we will see about that.

It was certainly a well written article and I appreciate it. One of the main reasons I moved here, other than being on a lake and near nature, was to be close the Pine Rive. I have even winter canoed that river and some times with foreign exchange students. Our Canoe Reunion is on August 4th and 5th and it is No. 39.

Thanks again, Lew Wilson