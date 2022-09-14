Just read the “What to do when you come across a safety path” (Sept. 7, Oxford Leader). Thank you for publishing this. Good to hear police are actually stopping bikers to inform them of their etiquette (which is lifesaving for them).

I would also like to comment on parents roles in teaching their children on this etiquette as well. I witnessed a mother riding her bike with her son who was maybe 8 years old and instead of having him stop and look both ways before crossing the street at the cross, she told him to “Quick, keep going. Follow the biker in front of you!” I looked at my husband and shook my head commenting, “Call me old fashioned, but that scares me. She is teaching her son to follow someone else instead of stopping and making sure for HIMSELF that is was in fact safe to continue.”

Taken from The Leader’s Facebook page