Thank you for supporting K-9 Stray Rescue League

A big thank you to our all our sponsors, local businesses and wine lovers who helped support our W’h’ines for K9 wine fundraiser at Lapeer Country Club.

Our fundraiser was a huge success with over 150 attendees and $23,000 raised in funds for our rescue. We could not have done it without you, our local and extended community.

K-9 Stray Rescue League is a nonprofit organization that exists solely on donations, grants and volunteer help. Our mission is to give dogs and people a better chance at a life through rescue, care, adoption and education.

Thank you,

W’h’ines for K9 committee

K-9 Stray Rescue League