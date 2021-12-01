Thank you for Supporting the Oxford Lions Goodfellow sale!

Hitting The Streets! The Oxford Lions Club will be back on the streets this weekend (Dec. 2, 3 and 4) selling Goodfellow newspapers. Last year COVID-19 caused the club to shelve their newssacks. This year will be the club’s 73rd year of selling Goodfellow newspapers. Your donations go to help 37 area households in need at Christmas with gift cards for seniors, adults and families with 36 children. Do you want to be a Lion? Contact them by calling 810-797-5840 or 248-628-1293 for info. Leader file photo