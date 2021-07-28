Thank you, Rick!

It was a hot, humid Saturday in Seymour Lake Township Park, but the weather didn’t stop about 40 people from showing up to honor former Oxford Township Parks & Rec. Commission Chairman Rick Laidler. Laidler, his wife Marie and their children and grandchildren came in from out-of-state for the dedication of the Rick Laidler Pavilion. Laidler served on the commission for 24 years, 20 as Chairman. Pictured above are Laidler (right) and Parks & Rec. Director Ron Davis. Photo by D. Rush