Thanks for writing on area churches

To The Oxford Leader,

The members of the first Church of Christ Scientist are writing to thank you for publishing the article “The Churches of Oxford” found in the Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 edition. These churches have deep roots and history in Oxford and sharing their background allows the community to appreciate them more fully.

As a note, Christian Science was first brought to Oxford in 1887 by Mary Burdick. Many are familiar with Burdick Street but unaware of the namesake behind it.

We have lots more history of our church if you’re interested. We are hoping to open our church for touring this summer which would include a drink and snack! The members of the First Church of Christ Scientist love the building and want all to share in the love and warmth it offers.

Thanking you again for your good work.

With much respect,

The First Church of Christ Scientist