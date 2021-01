Dear Editor,

I want to thank the members of Boy Scout Troop 366 and the others who volunteered placing wreaths on the gravesites of our veterans.

The North Oxford Road Cemetery is where my Dad, a WWII veteran of the esteemed 10th Moutain Division, is buried. This is the first time a wreath from Wreaths Across America has been placed at his grave and I am very appreciative and moved. Thank you.

Kind Regards,

Susan Johnson