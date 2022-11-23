We asked readers to share their Thanksgiving tradition and Oxford Village residents Emily Lessnau sent us this picture with this comment, “My mom was born on Thanksgiving in 1951 and I was born on Thanksgiving in 1987. So, aside from Grandma Irma’s pumpkin pie we always have birthday pie! Lemon meringue for her and banana cream for me.” This pictures was from last Thanksgiving, Emily’s mom, Bethany Hack, is in the blue shirt on left, Emily is on the right in the back. Thanks, Emily!