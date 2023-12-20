The bell tolls again in Oxford

Workers from Lee Industrial Contracting reattached the bell at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ on Friday. The nearly 150-year-old bell was removed Sept. 11 for repairs. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp. communications and grants manager.

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD – The bell tolls once again at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.

For the first time since it was placed 145 years ago, the bell was removed on Sept. 11 from the bell tower for repairs to both the bell and tower.

Immanuel Congregational Church is the oldest church structure in the Village of Oxford. The church, on the corner of Hovey and Dennison streets just a block away from M-24, was dedicated in 1878 and the approximately 1,300-pound cast iron bell was installed at that time.

“We can’t ring the bell because the actual pin that the bell pivots on has been pivoting for 150 years and is wearing down, like a pencil,” said Justin Willcock, who led the fundraising efforts for the church. “What’s holding the bell up, that’s not rotting, it’s everything around it and underneath it. We don’t want a 1,300-pound bell dropping through three levels onto the person ringing the bell.”

The bell was cast by Blymyer Manufacturing Co. in Cincinnati, Ohio, and restored by Brosamer’s Bells. Blymyer bells were produced from the 1860s through 1925.

While the bell typically rang before and after church services, it also chimed in the village during special events, such as weddings and funerals. Willcock also rang the bell 12 times at noon for 57 days straight during the onset of the COVID lockdown.

Immanuel church members have been fundraising to refurbish the bell and replace much of the wood structure of the tower, which has rotted with age.

“I’m anticipating the project to be right around $35,000,” said Art Nagasaki, treasurer at the church and project manager. The work includes repairing the bell tower, refurbishing the bell and contingency costs. There is wood rot in the columns that support the roof above the bell, some brick work on the interior of the tower and the windows need to be refurbished.

Despite generous donations from the community, the church still needs assistance to complete the project. Anyone who would like to donate can do so at icucc.org/donate, or by mail to Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Hovey Street, Oxford, MI 48371.