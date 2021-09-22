The Leader’s weekly COVID-19 update

This is our 76th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and COVID-related deaths.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,974 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 3,013. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 161 to 171. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 391 cases to 393; recent cases stayed at 15. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 160 last week, to 163 this week; new cases increased from 10 to 11. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 136 to 145. Total cases went up from 2,423 last week to 2,457 this week. COVID deaths for the total area stayed at 38.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, September 19.

48367 — 15 new case in the last 30 days; 393 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 11 new cases in the last 30 days; 163 total, two deaths.

48371 — 145 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,457 total, 25 deaths.